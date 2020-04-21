Despite state order, Maui’s mayor tells his residents it’s OK to exercise on the beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County’s mayor said Tuesday that exercising on the beach is fine with him, and police in his jurisdiction won’t cite anyone walking or running on the sand.
That’s despite the governor’s emergency rule that state beaches are closed entirely ― and that people are only allowed to cross the sand on the way to the water.
“Our police department will not issue citations to people who are walking or running on the beaches because we have no clear delineation of what the state and county beach is,” Victorino said.
He stressed that sunbathing is not allowed.
Several mayors have asked for clarification and the governor said Monday he was working on it and would get back to them.
