Despite beach closures, lifeguards face busy day as dangerous south shore surf rolls in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite all of Hawaii’s beaches being closed during the state’s stay-at-home order, ocean activities like swimming and surfing are still allowed. That means lifeguards are still on patrol, especially on Oahu’s south shore, where dangerous surf is expected to roll in on Tuesday.
Ocean Safety officials said you won’t see any lifeguards in the towers at beach parks because they’re closed, but dozens of mobile units are still manning the waters.
“This is really an interesting dance for the lifeguards,” said Ocean Safety Capt. Paul Merino, who has worked for the city for some 40 years. “We’ve just slightly changed our operations to a mobile patrol and we’re still on the beaches and we’re still watching over the people and we’re ready to respond to any 911 call that comes in.”
Merino said an increased police presence has helped keep the ocean safer since the stay-at-home order went into effect nearly a month ago.
"What is going to make safer is the people who've been at home, who've been hunkered down, and now are coming to the ocean to swim, and with the police presence, they've really helped us," Merino said.
Lifeguards are currently on duty between 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
And on Tuesday, they’re bracing for a potentially busy day as large surf rolled in along south shores.
The swell is expected to peak Tuesday into Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.