Cluster of COVID-19 cases associated with Kona fast food eateries grows to 32

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities say a concerning cluster of COVID-19 cases tied to several McDonald’s eateries in Kona has now grown to 32.
The patients are all employees or family members of employees.
The first case was reported at the McDonald’s in Kona Commons and the numbers quickly grew.
The franchise owner then reported employees at another location, inside the Walmart Kona, also tested positive. A third location on Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona later became connected.
All of the eateries remain closed.
The Department of Health is conducting contact tracing and says all the employees and family members linked to the cluster remain in isolation or quarantine.
One of those who tested positive was asymptomatic.
“Under the guidance of the Hawaii State Department of Health, we have offered universal testing to our employees at each location,” said Patrick Lim, McDonald’s owner operator, in a statement.
