Authorities arrest 4 visitors for violating state’s mandatory quarantine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities continue to enforce the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine for travelers, and say they arrested at least four violators Tuesday.
Honolulu police said they arrested a California couple Tuesday morning at Aala Park for violating the emergency orders. The man and woman arrived on Oahu a week ago.
Their bail has been set at $250 each.
Meanwhile, the state said it had also arrested a couple for violating the quarantine order.
Taken into custody were a 34-year-old Las Vegas woman and a 33-year-old Australian man.
Authorities said the two were arrested after being notified by a manager at the hotel they were staying at that they hadn’t been following the mandatory quarantine order since arriving on Oahu on April 15.
The hotel had been alerted to Instagram posts that the Las Vegas woman had made.
The two were arrested Tuesday morning then taken back to their hotel to complete their quarantine.
State records show that 444 people arrived on Oahu on Monday, including 111 visitors. There were no direct flights to any other islands from out of state.
