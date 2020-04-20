Virtual town hall set for West Oahu residents to discuss COVID-19, other issues

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - West Oahu residents can join a virtual town hall meeting Monday evening to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and other issues in the community.
The meeting runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
Lt. Gov. Josh Green will be on the panel, along with state and city lawmakers from Leeward Oahu.
The town hall will be live streamed on State Sen. Maile Shimabukuro’s Facebook page.
It can also be viewed on Zoom with the passcode 96792.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.