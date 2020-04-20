Under new rule, you’re now required to wear a face mask in most public settings on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, everyone is required to wear a face mask in most public settings on Oahu, including on the city bus, when visiting businesses or when ordering from the drive-thru.
The order went into effect overnight and will require all customers and employees at essential businesses to wear some kind of face covering.
Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said the order is aimed at cutting down on the chance of spreading coronavirus in public spaces.
Under the emergency order, masks include any type of face covering, including scarves or bandanas. Officials stressed that N95 and surgical masks should be reserved for health care workers.
There are exemptions to the new mask rule: Masks are not required in banks or at ATMs, and for those with pre-existing health conditions that may prevent them from wearing a face covering, children under 5 years old, and for first responders if the mask impairs their safety as they carry out their official duties.
Violation of the order is punishable as a misdemeanor, with fines of up to $5,000, up to a year in jail, or both.
When asked about enforcement of the order, Caldwell said it will be “incumbent on the public to comply.” He added that businesses will also be tasked with enforcing the rule.
The order also includes while riding The Bus or Handi-Van.
The Department of Transportation Services has already made big changes to the way they operate in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
There is a new red zone where no standing or sitting is allowed to give drivers extra space and allow for social distancing.
The department is also looking to install physical barriers to provide partial separation from the driver compartment to the rest of the bus.
On Friday, DTS, along with the group "Everyone Hawaii,” handed out face masks at bus stops ahead of the new rule going into effect.
Ridership on The Bus has been down considerably from around 200,000 riders a day to rough average of 60,000 per day.
DTS says despite this, they have had to add routes during peak travel times provide better service and allow for proper social distancing.
Meanwhile, Gov. David Ige also issued an emergency supplemental proclamation on Friday that mandates that everyone wear a face mask or covering while in essential businesses — or while waiting to get inside.
It’s not clear how — or when — it would be enforced.
The face mask requirement applies to both employees and customers in essential businesses.
This story will be updated.
