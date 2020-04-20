Thanks to an HPD officer for feeding a homeless man

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help thank the front-line workers who are helping to keep Hawaii running during the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii News Now is publishing notes of appreciation from our viewers. This submission is from a viewer who asked to remain anonymous..
To submit your own thank you note, send an email to hawaiithanksheroes@gmail.com.
Saw these photos posted on Instagram. A big mahalo goes out to Corporal J. Zuezheim of the Honolulu PD for giving this man a hot meal on the windward side of Oahu. Most people who saw this photo on social media thought he was going to give the man a ticket or tell him to move along, however that was not the case.
Mahalo, a very appreciative Oahu resident.
For the latest news on the global coronavirus pandemic, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.