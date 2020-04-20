Support Native Hawaiian-owned businesses that need our help with Pop-up Mākeke

Mele tells McKenna, “We’ve teamed up with CNHA (Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement) and Hawaii Tourism Authority and we’re helping all of our arts and crafts vendors that couldn’t make it to the Merrie Monarch Hula Competition. And you know we always say ‘It’s a kākou thing’, so we’re all working together so that we can help our vendors, and basically we’re going to showcase them to the world because that’s what Merrie Monarch is all about.” The goal of Pop-Up Mākeke is to create a centralized online marketplace for customers to have easy access to local products.