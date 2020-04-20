Support Native Hawaiian-owned businesses that need our help with Pop-up Mākeke

McKenna gets a virtual visit from Da Kolohe Krew. Although you may know them as vibrant radio hosts, Mele Apana and Shannon Scott are lending their voices to encourage everyone to support local Native Hawaiian-owned businesses through Pop-Up Mākeke.
Mele tells McKenna, “We’ve teamed up with CNHA (Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement) and Hawaii Tourism Authority and we’re helping all of our arts and crafts vendors that couldn’t make it to the Merrie Monarch Hula Competition. And you know we always say ‘It’s a kākou thing’, so we’re all working together so that we can help our vendors, and basically we’re going to showcase them to the world because that’s what Merrie Monarch is all about.” The goal of Pop-Up Mākeke is to create a centralized online marketplace for customers to have easy access to local products.
You can watch the fun and colorful live auction-style show on Wednesday nights at 7pm on K5 or visit the website: popupmakeke.com anytime. The website features hundreds of vendors from Hawaii with over a thousand items that can be shipped straight to your hale. Certainly, a feel-good way to shop this Spring!
About Pop Up Makeke:
This Pop-Up Mākeke was born in response to the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on Hawai’i’s economy, including many Native Hawaiian-owned businesses who depend heavily on community events, gatherings, craft fairs, and farmers markets to feed their families. The goal: Create a centralized online marketplace for customers to have easy access to local products.
This mākeke will feature weekly facebook live segments that will highlight products from the mākeke, talk story sessions with some of Hawaii’s top talent.
Support Hawaii. Shop Local.
For more information: https://popupmakeke.com/
