A note for first responders from Christopher Skogg

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help thank the front-line workers who are helping to keep Hawaii running during the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii News Now is publishing notes of appreciation from our viewers. This submission is from Christopher Skogg of GSI Companies.
Many thanks to all of our fantastic hospital healthcare workers and custodians, paramedics, fire departments and police for their outstanding dedication on behalf of all of us. It’s way past time that we started paying these people what they’re really worth – I’ll agree to a state-wide tax hike for that cause!
Gratefully, Christopher E. Skoog
