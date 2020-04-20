Kapua Dalire-Moe carries on her familyʻs hula legacy

Hula truly is life for Kapua Dalire-Moe. This former Miss Aloha Hula and Kumu Hula comes from a long line of hula dancers and Kuma Hula. Her mother, Aloha Dalire was the very first Miss Aloha Hula in 1971. A title that Kapua was honored with in 1991, her sister Kaui in 1992, and her sister Keola in 1999. Kapua’s daughters hope to carry on the legacy with some friendly competition to see who may be next. Out of her seven children, four were set to dance at this year’s Merrie Monarch Festival along with her Hālau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniakea.
Kapua shares, “April and Merrie Monarch Festival was always a special time for not only me and my family, but the entire Dalire 'ohana. It was always embedded in us as children that this was our family affair. So, it’s not even a hula competition for our family.” Kapua, who’s been to Merrie Monarch just about every year of her life, reflects on her favorite memory, “If I really had to pick, it would probably go back to the 50th year of Merrie Monarch when we became Keolalaulani again and did that reunion with my mother, which actually graced her with the honor of first place Hula 'Auana.”
Kapua Dalire - Moe is the eldest of three renown hula sisters of the late Kumu Hula Master, Aloha Dalire. Kapua - Kumu Hula, mom, and wife, wears lots of “hats” these days with more than a ”hand-full” of children of her own to add to this incredible talented hula family.
Halau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniakea is the name of Kapua’s hula school. The Kaneohe halau was established by Kapua Dalire-Moe in the year, 2003. Kapua originated from her mother’s hula roots of Keolalaulani Halau ‘Olapa O Laka. Kapua is also a former Miss Aloha Hula 1991 of the prestigious Annual Merrie Monarch Hula Festival held in Hilo, Hawai’i. Mother (Aloha Dalire), sisters (Kau’i Dalire, Keola Dalire) and Kapua have all earned the prestigious title of Miss Aloha Hula!
Kapua’s family traditions are passed on through two schools of hula: Keolalaulani Hälau ‘Olapa O Laka, originated by the grandmother (Mary Keolalaulani McCabe Wong), and Hälau Ka Liko Pua O Kalaniakea. The father (John Dalire) is a Hawaiian drum maker and craftsman.
Since Kapua Dalire-Moe opened her own hula school, she has entered in numerous respected and notable hula competitions across the country winning top awards as she makes a name for herself in the industry and making her mother proud!
