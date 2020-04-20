Kapua Dalire-Moe carries on her familyʻs hula legacy

Kapua shares, “April and Merrie Monarch Festival was always a special time for not only me and my family, but the entire Dalire 'ohana. It was always embedded in us as children that this was our family affair. So, it’s not even a hula competition for our family.” Kapua, who’s been to Merrie Monarch just about every year of her life, reflects on her favorite memory, “If I really had to pick, it would probably go back to the 50th year of Merrie Monarch when we became Keolalaulani again and did that reunion with my mother, which actually graced her with the honor of first place Hula 'Auana.”