Hawaii sees just 4 new COVID-19 cases, all on the Neighbor Islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii is reporting just four new COVID-19 cases on Monday ― in more strong evidence that the state’s stay-at-home order is working to stop the spread of the virus.
Two of the four new Hawaii cases reported Monday were on Maui; the other two on the Big Island.
There were no new cases on Oahu.
Despite a steep spike in cases early on, Hawaii now has one of the lowest infection rates in the nation — with 584 confirmed cases statewide and more than 24,000 people tested.
While government officials have praised stay-at-home restrictions in dramatically decreasing the number of new cases daily, they’ve also cautioned against lifting them too quickly.
Last week, the governor and Honolulu’s mayor both indicated that stay-at-home orders would likely remain in place beyond April 30, when they are set to expire.
Instead of doing away with them altogether, officials are looking to “phase in” a reopening of the economy. They’ve also stressed that residents should brace for a new normal of social distancing for years to come.
On Monday, Gov. David Ige reiterated those sentiments in an interview with the Star-Advertiser, saying that the stay-at-home order would likely be extended and instead modified to lighten restrictions.
"We are looking at and thinking about how can we in phases restore some areas to normal activity,” Ige said.
“That would help the economy, that would help revenue to government agencies, that would help people maintain their mental health and allow us to sustain the overall social distancing for a longer period of time.”
Hawaii has been among the states hardest hit by the pandemic as the shutdown brings tourism to a virtual standstill. Last week, Hawaii saw its unemployment rate grow to a jaw-dropping 37% — the highest in the nation. Meanwhile, the governor has also sought to prepare union leaders and for pay cuts of as high as 20%.
But amid the pressure to reopen businesses, there’s also concern about a second wave of cases.
Hawaii authorities are also trying to prevent clusters of the illness, as have been seen on Maui and the Big Island.
On Maui, a cluster of COVID-19 at Maui Memorial Medical Center have sickened at least 45 people, including 16 patients. On the Big Island, a cluster linked to two fast food eateries includes at least 30 cases.
No new COVID-19 fatalities were reported Monday. The statewide death toll now sits at 10.
Of the total number of cases, 423 people have recovered and been released from isolation.
Here’s the latest county-by-county breakdown:
- Oahu: 385
- Maui: 108 (includes 2 on Molokai)
- Kauai: 21
- Big Island: 64
- Hawaii residents diagnosed out-of-state: 6
