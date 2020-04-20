Forecast: Plentiful sunshine, lighter winds to start the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get the sunscreen out — you’ll need it if you’re going to be out exercising today or if you’re watching the kids in the backyard. Sunny skies with some clouds this afternoon.
Stable conditions and slow winds of about 5 to 10 mph will give us nice conditions statewide today.
Tomorrow there will be winds of 0 to 5 mph from the south, but a lot of those winds will be blocked by Hawaii Island, which means light winds for Niihau through Maui tomorrow through Thursday. This will mean sunshine with some interior and mauka showers for the next couple of days with trade winds returning slowly on Friday.
We will have a series of northwesterly swells which will bring possibly advisory-level surf Tuesday night through Wednesday, then Thursday through Friday for the north- and west-facing shores.
South shores will also get some energy with possibly advisory-size surf tomorrow.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.