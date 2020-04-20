Expressing gratitude for the men and women at Clinical Labs of Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - To help thank the front-line workers who are helping to keep Hawaii running during the coronavirus pandemic, Hawaii News Now is publishing notes of appreciation from our viewers. This submission is from a viewer who asked to remain anonymous..
Aloha, I would like to send out a very big MAHALO to all of my co-workers at Clinical Labs of Hawai’i. Through this pandemic crisis we are facing, your hard work, commitment and major sacrifices have made this company what it is today.
#hawaiistrong #CLHstrong
