A Beautiful day with lots of sunshine and lighter winds

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Get the sunscreen out, you’ll need it if you’re going to be out exercising today or if you’re watching the kids in the backyard. Sunny skies with some clouds this afternoon. Stable conditions and slow winds 5-10mph will give us nice conditions statewide today. Tomorrow there will be winds 0-5mph from the south, but a lot of those winds will be blocked by Hawaii Island which means light wnds for Ni’ihau thru Maui tomorrow thru Thursday. This will mean sunshine with some interior and mauka showers for the next couple of days with trade winds returning slowly on Friday.