Amy Hānaialiʻi sings and shares how it feels to perform at Merrie Monarch

Amy Hānaialiʻi, known as Hawai’i’s top-selling female vocalist, pays a virtual visit to McKenna at the Talk Story Hale. McKenna introduces the celebrated singer as a name that is synonymous with the word hula. Amy’s beautiful voice and mele have been the inspiration and accompaniment to countless hula dances. When McKenna asks her how it feels to have hula to accompany her mele she shares, “It’s such an incredible feeling. Anytime I perform there (at Merrie Monarch), I have to close my eyes because I get so emotional. When you compose something, and you write lyric about something and the dancer brings it to life it’s like… I always write big cheat sheets and (I’m) always looking down because it’s so beautiful to me that sometimes I just get so caught up into it I just get lost.”