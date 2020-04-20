Under order, you can now get alcoholic drinks with your takeout order

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Alcoholic drinks can now be ordered for takeout or delivery across the state during the stay-at-home order.
Gov. David Ige on Friday signed an executive order to allow establishments to sell unopened beer, wine, or prepackaged cocktails.
As part of the order, the establishment must have a liquor license.
The Honolulu Liquor Commission can also now suspend deadlines related to liquor licenses.
The order is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 30.
The order aims to help establishments struggling during the coronavirus pandemic after all restaurants across the state were forced to move to takeout or delivery service in a bid to control the spread of COVID-19.
