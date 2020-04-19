Surprise! Loved ones hold a virtual wedding reception for 2 Oahu nurses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Oahu emergency room nurses originally planned to get married on Friday night.
But like so many others, they had to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic. But they still ended up with a sweet surprise.
Laura Wetherell and Nicholas Laniauskas got engaged in December 2018. They’re both on the frontlines as nurses in the emergency room at the Queen’s Medical Center.
"We've definitely been seeing sicker people lately," said Wetherell. "It's kind of scary."
They decided to delay their ceremony about six weeks ago. Meanwhile, they had no idea that more than 20 of their family members and friends had planned a virtual reception on their original wedding night.
"They texted us and kind of pitched a game night idea on Zoom. So we're like, 'Ok, we're down for that.’ We jumped on and all of a sudden everyone's dressed up," said Laniauskas.
Relatives had already dropped off dinner and a box that the couple later found out contained a wedding cake, decorations and lei.
"It was definitely emotional. Some of us got teary-eyed, myself included," Laniauskas.
They did a cake cutting ceremony and also enjoyed entertainment provided by some of their friends.
"We had our first dance. There were speeches and toasts," said Wetherell.
They're looking forward to eventually tying the knot with everyone together.
For now, they're just grateful for the joyful celebration they shared with those closest to them.
"It still felt the same amount of love even though we weren't in the same room as each other," said Wetherell.
Depending on what happens with the pandemic, the couple hopes to get married in late summer.
