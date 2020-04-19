Lighter winds, afternoon clouds start the week

Winds will be light over the islands as a cold front slowly approaches, and then stalls to the northwest for most of the week. The smaller islands will have afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes, with light to moderate east-southeast winds over the Big Island. It should be mostly sunny in the morning, with afternoon clouds over interior sections with a slight chance of isolated showers, followed by evening and overnight clearing. Trade winds should make a gradual return late in the week into the weekend.