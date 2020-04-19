Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Nearly all the sales and use of plastic disposable food ware in Maui will be banned under a bill that was given final approval by county officials. Maui News reported that the Maui County Council voted unanimously Friday to approve the measure, which would take effect Jan. 1, 2022. The bill next heads to the Mayor Michael Victorino for his signature. The bill says that food providers in county facilities or county-sponsored events will be prohibited from selling, using and providing plastic disposable food ware. Some exceptions include plastic used for raw or butchered meats and plastic straws used by people with disabilities or in care or medical facilities.