Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

PLASTIC DISPOSABLE UTENSIL BAN
Maui County Council approves plastic disposable utensils ban
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Nearly all the sales and use of plastic disposable food ware in Maui will be banned under a bill that was given final approval by county officials. Maui News reported that the Maui County Council voted unanimously Friday to approve the measure, which would take effect Jan. 1, 2022. The bill next heads to the Mayor Michael Victorino for his signature. The bill says that food providers in county facilities or county-sponsored events will be prohibited from selling, using and providing plastic disposable food ware. Some exceptions include plastic used for raw or butchered meats and plastic straws used by people with disabilities or in care or medical facilities.
STATE COURT TRIALS
Hawaii Judiciary postpones state court trials amid pandemic
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Judiciary has announced an order by Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald to postpone all state court trials amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the order states all state trials in civil, criminal and family courts be postponed until May 29 or the termination of Gov. David Ige’s state of emergency, whichever is sooner. The exception would be if the chief judge of a circuit court orders otherwise. The Judiciary says the Committee on Operational Solutions was also formed under the order to accelerate the courts’ capabilities to conduct proceedings remotely and to plan for the timely transition back to increased court operations.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii governor orders eviction moratorium amid virus fight
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige is ordering a moratorium on evictions of people from their residences for failure to pay rent. The order comes as the negative economic effects of the fight against the coronavirus deepen. Hawaii evictions have effectively been on hold since mid-March because the state judiciary had curtailed court proceedings to limit the virus’ spread. The social distancing requirements instituted to slow the virus has closed hotels, restaurants and retail stores. The state has received more than 240,000 unemployment benefit claims people since March 1.
RAIL PROJECT-SHORTFALL
Honolulu officials expect $80M shortfall for rail project
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say Honolulu should expect an $80 million tax revenue shortfall for the city’s $9.2 billion rail transit project because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation may need to borrow money to meet the budget shortfall for the 20-mile project unless the agency obtains federal economic stimulus funds. The shortfall is likely to result from lost funds from a general excise tax surcharge and hotel room tax. Authority CEO Andrew Robbins says bids for a public-private partnership to help finance the last construction phase of the project will be delayed until July 22.
HOMICIDE ARREST
Maui man arrested on suspicion of killing his roommate
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Police say a Maui man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his roommate at their residence. The Maui News reported John Lyons was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and a firearm registration violation. Authorities say Frederick Bacolini suffered a gunshot wound at a home the men shared in Lahaina. The men were heard arguing before a shot was fired. Police say Bacolini was taken in a helicopter to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he died. Lyons was detained and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment for him.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Navy IDs Arkansas sailor as 1st active-duty COVID-19 death
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The Navy has identified the member of the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who died of the coronavirus as an Arkansas man. In a statement issued Thursday, the Navy said 41-year-old Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr. of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died on April 13 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. He died 11 days after his captain was fired for pressing the Navy greater action to safeguard his crew from the virus. Thacker was the first active-duty military member to die of COVID-19.