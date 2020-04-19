Hula is Life with Kumu Hula Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu

Mark introduces us to Sally, his beloved ipu. “She’s an integral part of Academy.” McKenna asks him when he closes his eyes, and is just with Sally, who does he connect with most? “I can not say. It’s just an empty space. When I’m singing and Sally’s on, and we’re on that rhythm, I don’t care about the dance, I don’t care about anything. I just listen to the sound of it all, and you know hula is beautiful because it is a visual, but the sound, when the sound comes across… If you close your eyes and the sound can create a dancer in your mind, that’s hula, and you’ve done your job.” Mark encourages us all as individuals to use our own voice, and not imitate anyone else. “Do your best and do your own.”