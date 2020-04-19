Holualoa man killed in 2-vehicle crash on Mamalahoa Highway

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old resident of Holualoa died after a crash on Mamalahoa Highway Saturday evening.
He was identified by authorities as Tony D. Atkinson.
Police were called out to the scene of the crash near the 3-mile marker of the highway just before 6 p.m. Saturday.
Officials determined Atkinson was behind the wheel of a 2003 Mini Cooper when he crossed the center line and slammed head-on into a 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup.
The driver of the truck, a 41-year-old man, was injured along with his 28-year-old female passenger. Both were taken to the Kona Community Hospital for treatment. The man was later flown to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu.
Atkinson was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m. Saturday. An autopsy has been ordered to determine his exact cause of death.
Additional factors of the crash aren’t yet known. Witnesses to the crash are asked to call Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.
This is the 8th traffic fatality this year compared to five this time last year.
