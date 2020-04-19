Forecast: Light winds with limited rainfall to start the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will be light over the islands as a cold front slowly approaches, and then stalls to the northwest for most of the week. The smaller islands will have afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes, with light to moderate east-southeast winds over the Big Island. It should be mostly sunny in the morning, with afternoon clouds over interior sections with a slight chance of isolated showers, followed by evening and overnight clearing. Trade winds should make a gradual return late in the week into the weekend.
A high surf advisory has been extended overnight for most north and west shores, but will fall a little below advisory levels Monday. Surf along north and west shores will remain elevated through the week, thanks to a series of swells as storm systems remain active in the north Pacific. South shores will rise late in the day Monday into Tuesday, and could reach advisory levels. East shores will remain small for most of the week due to the lack of trade winds.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.