E Kanikapila Kakou Hula Hou

PRESS RELEASE: Friday, April 17th, 2020
Hawaiians refuse to let anything get in the way of their aloha and this pandemic is no unique feat. Disappointment came from cancellation after cancellation of shows, concerts, competitions, festivals like Hakipu'u Canoe Festival and Honolulu Festival, and we all felt the bittersweet let down of Merrie Monarch. The onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic has left countless Hawaiians, here at home on the islands, and, across the states, in their homes, yet they have found a way to stay connected while being forced apart.
E Kanikapila Kākou Hula Hou is the title given to the worldwide event. A concert and hula performance like we’ve never seen before, but, it’s not just one artist in the line up. Beloved names like Na Hoa, Sean Na’auao, Taz Vegas, Melveen Leed, Kaumakakēhau Fernandez, the Lim Family and much more. What exactly is the purpose? Giving back to the community, giving to those most in need, our keiki and kupuna.
With music and food as our sustenance, these artists hope to see the joy of their music bringing hula around the world in the spirit of ALOHA under one roof. And with that in mind, let's remember to spread aloha, not COVID.
#EKKHH
