E Kanikapila Kakou Hula Hou

Hawaiians refuse to let anything get in the way of their aloha and this pandemic is no unique feat. Disappointment came from cancellation after cancellation of shows, concerts, competitions, festivals like Hakipu'u Canoe Festival and Honolulu Festival, and we all felt the bittersweet let down of Merrie Monarch. The onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic has left countless Hawaiians, here at home on the islands, and, across the states, in their homes, yet they have found a way to stay connected while being forced apart.