Dozens gather in Honolulu to protest statewide shutdown

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two dozen people rallied in a rolling caravan Sunday, saying their rights are being violated by government mandates.
Protesters drove from the Kapolei Costco to the State Capitol waving American flags.
A similar protest was reported in Kauai Saturday. Around two dozen people also participated in that gathering.
Current mandates, which went into effect March 25, require people to stay at home unless they’re taking care of “essential” needs. And recently-implemented rules require everyone to wear cloth masks when going into “essential” businesses.
But those who turned out Sunday said the mandates are doing more harm than good.
“Open Hawaii for everybody because you know, we are hurting more than we are hurting from the virus.," said protest organizer Emil Svrcina.
The tourism industry, which makes up a large chunk of the state’s economy has collapsed since stay-at-home orders went into effect. On Saturday, 109 visitors arrived statewide compared to more than 30,000 a year ago.
Protesters are asking lawmakers to take action to save Hawaii’s economy and allow people back out into the community.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.