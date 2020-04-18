With new restrictions, Hawaii’s shorelines are empty ... for the most part

Update: Mahalo nui to Waimānalo’s HPD for showing up to lay down the law. This is an example of the blatant disregard to everything being done so we can get our lives back to a better normal. YES we all like go to the beach and WE SHOULD be able too but it’s THIS kinda of entitled behavior that restricts us more with frixken laws that keep us all stuck. No disrespect intended to any other communities. I know that there are many community members in and outside of Waimānalo that give a dam about doing what’s needed but THESE INDIVIDUALS RIGHT HERE straight up acted entitled with their sarcastic behavior and comments.