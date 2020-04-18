3 people, including 1 child, hospitalized after 2 separate crashes on Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have released details on two separate crashes on Oahu overnight Friday and Saturday morning.
The first crash took place just before 9 p.m. on the island’s West Side.
HPD said an 8-year-old boy was injured along with a 30-year-old man. Both were riding on a moped southbound on Lualualei Homestead Road in Waianae.
The man lost control of the moped and they went onto a grass median. Both the man and the boy were ejected. They were both hospitalized, the man in critical condition, the boy in serious.
Police say neither speed, alcohol nor drugs appeared to be factors.
Then, around 6 a.m. Saturday, police said a hit-and-run pedestrian crash left a 81-year-old man seriously injured.
Police closed the road in the area of Ward Avenue and Green Street after the man was hit in a marked crosswalk. He was southbound on Ward Ave. when a vehicle hit him and fled east on Green Street. The driver did not stop.
All lanes in the area have since reopened. Any witnesses to the crash should call police.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.