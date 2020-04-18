Pedestrian struck overnight in near-fatal crash on Maui

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man walking on a Maui highway was hit Friday night and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to Maui police.
MPD’s investigation said just after 8 p.m. Friday night, the man was struck while he was illegally crossing the Maui Veteran’s Highway just south of the NWR entrance.
The driver of the vehicle involved was a 19-year-old Wailuku woman with a 22-year-old male passenger. They were not injured.
Police added the victim, a 72-year-old man, was walking westbound within the southbound lane, and was wearing dark clothes. The driver reportedly did not see the man moments before impact.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing, but police don’t believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors. The driver and her passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
