Notice an uptick in construction noise? You’re not alone

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With thousands of families ordered to stay home these days, more people are complaining about daytime construction activities in their neighborhoods.
“Our house shakes like there’s a earthquake. They have concrete saws going, they have a mini excavator going,” said Brett Birkmire of Hawaii Kai.
“At the end of the day, you’re just more worn out because of the added stress that it brings.”
Birkmire said his condo complex began a three-year renovation of its courtyard several months ago.
But when the coronavirus pandemic hit and Gov. David Ige issued the statewide stay-in-place order, he and his wife have had to do much of their work in their apartment, which is right next the renovation work.
He said one neighbor measured the construction noise and found that it was as loud as a subway train. Birkmire added that the constant noise from 7:55 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. has been especially stressful for his young children.
“At times’ they’re screaming daddy, daddy, it’s so loud, they’re covering their ears. It’s brought them to tears a couple of times,” he said.
With tourism and restaurants shut down, state and business leaders have ramped up construction activity to keep the economy from falling into a deeper hole. Construction has been deemed essential under the state’s orders.
But Birkmire and others who live near job sites hope some nonessential construction projects are delayed or -- at least -- noise levels and work hours are reduced while the stay-in-place order is in effect.
Residents along the Ala Wai Canal complain that the state should do a better job of managing noise levels at its $21 million canal dredging project.
They said the noise from the project has been much louder than promised and that the work often goes beyond a 10 p.m. cutoff.
They also worry that dredged mud is being sprayed into the air they breath.
“It’s very destructive. It’s very noisy -- much louder than they said during the proposal phase when they did community outreach," said Waikiki resident Lynn Panagakos.
The state has told residents that the sound level is within permitted limits and that the dredged material is not considered dangerous.
