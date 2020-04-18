Maui ICU staffers get swabbed after COVID-19 case in co-worker

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s biggest COVID cluster is getting bigger.
Dozens of people who work in the ICU at Maui Memorial Medical Center got tested for COVID-19 after a notification via text came Thursday that another employee tested positive.
The Department of Health said Friday there are 42 positive cases related to the cluster at Maui Memorial, which includes 15 patients and 27 staff. Director Bruce Anderson said one staff member was just identified.
Employees told Hawaii News Now that dozens of staffers who work in the ICU were getting swabbed Thursday and Friday. Some came in on their day off and many were feeling healthy or not showing symptoms.
The latest round of testing started after a text Thursday which was received by many ICU employees and named the infected ICU employee.
"I am texting you to let you know that (the staffer) tested positive for COVID-19, result came in today (Thursday). (The staffer) is sick but in good spirits," it said.
"(One of the doctors) wants everybody in ICU tested unless you have been tested between April 13 and now," it continued.
ICU nurse Aaron Bear got swabbed and has been texting with his infected co-worker.
"He's doing good. It was like a mild flu and he's hopeful everything is going to be alright. He's going to be quarantined for at least 14 days," said Bear.
"I thanked him because from my perspective and a lot of my co-workers perspective, he helped us greatly by getting the staff swabbed. I said you're the sacrificial lamb," he added.
ICU nurse Josh Masslon also got swabbed.
"I wasn't surprised. People were actually pretty calm. I think people were actually happy finally getting tested," said Masslon.
In a statement Maui Health said it is assessing operations to protect the health and safety of patients, workforce and community.
"We are in continued meetings today (Friday) with Kaiser Permanente COVID-19 national command center and infectious disease experts. Our primary focus for the rest of Friday and this weekend will be with internal communications to our caregivers," said Lisa H. Paulson, Director of Strategic Communications, Maui Health.
Bruce Anderson, the director of the Department of Health, said this cluster partly started because of a sick worker who didn’t stay home.
Despite many complaints, ICU staffers commended the staff in the hospital's COVID unit.
Masslon said he was going to ask to work in the COVID unit because he believes that’s where staff is the most protected.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.