Lighter winds, mostly dry weather to prevail

A high surf advisory is in effect through Sunday afternoon for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, the north shores of Maui and the west shores of the Big Island. This isn’t a huge swell, but will bring surf in the 10-15 foot face range, with 5 to 8 footers for the west shores of the Big Island. A shorter period northwest swell is forecast to arrive Tuesday and linger through the end of the week. A south swell could push waves near advisory levels as it peaks Monday night and Tuesday. Surf will remain small for east shores due to the lack of trade winds.