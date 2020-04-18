Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — The latest data shows more than one-third of Hawaii’s labor force has filed unemployment claims in the last six weeks. The surge comes as the state effectively shut down large sectors of the economy to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says more than 240,000 claims have been filed since March 1. Sheraton Waikiki housekeeper Judith Ramirez and her husband say they're uncertain when they’ll be able to start working again. Ramirez says she's most concerned about being able to pay her mortgage and keep her health insurance.