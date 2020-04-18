Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii governor orders eviction moratorium amid virus fight
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii Gov. David Ige is ordering a moratorium on evictions of people from their residences for failure to pay rent. The order comes as the negative economic effects of the fight against the coronavirus deepen. Hawaii evictions have effectively been on hold since mid-March because the state judiciary had curtailed court proceedings to limit the virus’ spread. The social distancing requirements instituted to slow the virus has closed hotels, restaurants and retail stores. The state has received more than 240,000 unemployment benefit claims people since March 1.
RAIL PROJECT-SHORTFALL
Honolulu officials expect $80M shortfall for rail project
HONOLULU (AP) — Officials say Honolulu should expect an $80 million tax revenue shortfall for the city’s $9.2 billion rail transit project because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported that the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation may need to borrow money to meet the budget shortfall for the 20-mile project unless the agency obtains federal economic stimulus funds. The shortfall is likely to result from lost funds from a general excise tax surcharge and hotel room tax. Authority CEO Andrew Robbins says bids for a public-private partnership to help finance the last construction phase of the project will be delayed until July 22.
HOMICIDE ARREST
Maui man arrested on suspicion of killing his roommate
WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Police say a Maui man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his roommate at their residence. The Maui News reported John Lyons was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and a firearm registration violation. Authorities say Frederick Bacolini suffered a gunshot wound at a home the men shared in Lahaina. The men were heard arguing before a shot was fired. Police say Bacolini was taken in a helicopter to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he died. Lyons was detained and it was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer who could comment for him.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
1/3 of Hawaii's labor force files unemployment claims
HONOLULU (AP) — The latest data shows more than one-third of Hawaii’s labor force has filed unemployment claims in the last six weeks. The surge comes as the state effectively shut down large sectors of the economy to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says more than 240,000 claims have been filed since March 1. Sheraton Waikiki housekeeper Judith Ramirez and her husband say they're uncertain when they’ll be able to start working again. Ramirez says she's most concerned about being able to pay her mortgage and keep her health insurance.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Navy IDs Arkansas sailor as 1st active-duty COVID-19 death
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The Navy has identified the member of the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who died of the coronavirus as an Arkansas man. In a statement issued Thursday, the Navy said 41-year-old Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr. of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died on April 13 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. He died 11 days after his captain was fired for pressing the Navy greater action to safeguard his crew from the virus. Thacker was the first active-duty military member to die of COVID-19.
MONK SEAL VIDEO
Hawaii visitor pays fines, apologizes for slapping monk seal
HONOLULU (AP) — The attorney for a man who slapped a Hawaiian monk seal while visiting Oahu has issued an apology on behalf of his client, who has paid fines issued by federal and state agencies. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported an attorney in North Carolina says the man paid the fines following an investigation of a video shared on social media. The video shows a man approaching a monk seal from behind and slapping its hindquarters, which is a violation of the Endangered Species Act. The attorney did not disclose the amount paid and says he advised his client to remain anonymous.