Late season west-northwest swell brings advisory-level surf

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai as a west-northwest swell peaks Saturday afternoon and evening.
The advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday.
Surf along north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai is forecast to rise to 12 to 18 feet by midday, then 15 to 20 feet by afternoon.
For the north shores of Oahu and Molokai, surf will rise to 12 to 18 feet, while west shores will rise to 8 to 12 feet.
This swell is coming from a more southerly direction than usual, so the islands of Kauai County are blocking much of the energy for the remaining islands.
Those entering the water can expect strong breaking waves, a hazardous shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents that will amek swimming difficult and dangerous.
Gov. David Ige on Friday closed all beaches statewide as part of his stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic, but said swimmers and surfers are allowed to walk across the beach to get to the water.
