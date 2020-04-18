Kona cluster of coronavirus grows with 29 people now infected

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Department of Health officials said the cluster of coronavirus cases in Kailua-Kona continues to grow.
Saturday, Hawaii Island saw a 17-case spike in reported positives.
The DOH said 29 confirmed cases have been associated with two McDonald’s restaurants — one at Kona Commons and the other located inside the Walmart. Exactly 17 of those patients are employees while 12 other positives were household members of those employees.
DOH says they are continuing contact tracing for those infected. Both locations remains closed.
Officials say this cluster is likely a result of an employee who continued to work despite being sick.
“This so clearly demonstrates how important it is to follow the health advisories of the Department of Health of stay at home if you are sick, sneezing and coughing etiquette, physical distancing, social gatherings and staying healthy. We owe it to our family and the community to do our share. This is a community issue and needs all to do their part,” Mayor Harry Kim said in a Saturday radio update.
This story may be updated.
