HSTA: State informs union leaders of delay in possible pay cuts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Teachers Association announced Friday night that state leaders have pushed back possible pay cuts for employees.
In an online article, the HSTA reported that “state officials informed union leaders the implementation date of the salary cuts has been delayed by at least one month, to June 1 instead of May 1.”
As of Friday, Gov. Ige still hadn’t made a solid decision on what cuts to make. He said he continues to explore all options and is seeking ways to avoid having to cut pay for thousands of state workers, including teachers.
The unions were blindsided by word of the potential 20 percent cuts Tuesday night. Lawmakers also grilled Ige’s Chief of Staff, saying they were kept in the dark on the potential cuts.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.