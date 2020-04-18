Eviction of Dillingham Airfield businesses delayed due to pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The coronavirus pandemic has provided a reprieve for businesses at the Dillingham Airfield.
After being evicted by the state, they were supposed to be out of the Mokuleia property by June 30.
But the health crisis has complicated things, so the state is giving tenants at least another year before having to vacate.
“HDOT acknowledges that due to the events of the COVID-19 pandemic it may be more difficult for tenants to find suitable alternative locations or move their belongings from the airfield by the original time frame, which is two months from now,” said Director Jade Butay, Hawaii Department of Transportation.
The Department of Transportation still intends on ending its lease with the Army by June 2021.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.