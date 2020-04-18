Checkpoints set up on Maui to limit people heading into Hana

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Checkpoints are being set up to limit the number of people traveling into Hana and East Maui.
Maui county said the checkpoints will be located after Twin Falls on Hana Highway and at Ulupalakua Ranch on Piilani Highway.
Only residents of East Maui will be allowed through.
“These checkpoints were requested by our East Maui community and I want to mahalo Sen. Kalani English for helping to coordinate this effort,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. Officials added the checkpoints are intended to protect isolated communities with limited medical resources.
An official placard is available for residents through it is not required to pass through.
Residents may pick up a placard by:
- Contacting Sen. Kalani English Office at (808) 587-7225.
- Contacting Council Services Hana District Office at (808) 248-7513.
- Visiting the Ulupalakua Ranch Office from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Travelers will also be required to show their license, registration, proof of insurance and state their reason for travel.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.