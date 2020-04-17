Winds to slow over the weekend

The latest northwest swell continues to subside. The next elevated swell is slated for this Saturday from the west-northwest direction. It is expected to peak Saturday night, followed by a gradual decline through Sunday night. A northwest swell will then follow in as early as Monday night, then gradually lower in the following days ahead. This swell will also be at advisory levels. The south facing shores will see a series of small long period bumps. The first of two is slated to arrive Monday afternoon. A reinforcing swell, from the south- southwest slides in Wednesday, peak Wednesday night, then a short period southeast swell hits Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will be a tad higher on Friday, but will turn smaller over the weekend as trade winds diminish.