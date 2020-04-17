Miss Aloha Hula, Miss Keiki Hula, and Master Keiki Hula 2019 perform together at their Hālau Hiʻiakaināmakalehua

It has been a big year for Hālau Hi'iakaināmakalehua in Oahu, Hawaii’s 2019ʻs most awarded hālau from Merrie Monarch Festival and the Queen Lili'uokalani Keiki Hula led by Kumu Hula Robert Ke'anokealakahikikapoleikamaka'opua Ka'upu IV and Kumu Hula Kauhilonohonua Padilla. Their hālau brought home the coveted awards for Miss Aloha Hula, Miss Keiki Hula and Master Keiki Hula. That's the first time that's ever been done.
Talk Story host McKenna Maduli visits the winners at their hālau. Taizha Keakealani Hughes-Kaluhiokalani (23) won the title of Miss Aloha Hula 2019. Kaimana Joe Kaitoku Friez (11) won the title of Miss Keiki Hula 2019. Zyon Blaze ‘Auikekaiola Telles-Kuwahara (11) won the title of Master Keiki Hula 2019.
The three triumphant dancers perform “Laimana” by Hui Ohana.
For more information: https://halauhiiaka.webs.com/
