Medical Travel Relief Program set up to ease burden on patients, medical staff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wing Spirit says it’s offering free return flights home to the neighbor islands for patients receiving treatment on Oahu.
Medical personnel including physicians can also get free rides to and from work on the neighbor islands.
The new private air charter and air ambulance service in Hawaii says the program — called the Medical Travel Relief Program, or MED-TRIP — will help free up bed space at local hospitals during the pandemic.
Queen’s Health Systems, Hawaii Pacific Health,and Kaiser are coordinating partners in the program. Patients who need to use the service should coordinate with those hospitals.
“In a small way, we hope to help those who need support when they need it most,” said Dawn Guillermo, vice president of Wing Spirit’s air ambulance service.
"This is a significant charitable contribution by Wing Spiritand the state is truly grateful,” said Lieutenant Governor Green. “Hawaii’s medical service providers and medically fragile patients need all the help we can give during this challenging period.
The program starts Thursday and runs through the end of the month.
