McKenna discovers what it takes to win with Miss and Master Keiki Hula 2019

McKenna sits down to Talk Story with Zyon Blaze ‘Auikekaiola Telles-Kuwahara at his hālau: Hālau Hi'iakaināmakalehua. She gives us a disclaimer before they chat: “Let me warn you guys, this braddah is a ham, and I remember watching you Zyon Blaze that night at the Blaisdell and you had some fun on that stage. What was the most fun part for you?” Zyon answers: “For me, dancing on that stage and just showing the world what you learned and what you can do because that’s just awesome. Because you can show off what you learned and just sharing your Kumu’s vision with the world. That’s really important to do.” Zyon says he’ll do whatever it takes to make his Kumu Hula proud. “Whatever it takes is like, whenever he calls you up and says ‘Can we have practice today?’ You’re always going to have to say yes because in order to be good at something you have to commit to it all the way. You can’t just say you’re going to do it, but end up not doing it, so committing is really important. And practicing with all you’ve got because if you don’t practice hard, there’s not a really high percentage of you doing good or winning.” Very wise words coming from an 11-year-old. In addition to giving it all he’s got in hula, Zyon plays baseball, football, and practices jiu jitsu.