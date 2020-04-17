McKenna discovers what it takes to win with Miss and Master Keiki Hula 2019

McKenna sits down to Talk Story with Zyon Blaze ‘Auikekaiola Telles-Kuwahara at his hālau: Hālau Hi'iakaināmakalehua. She gives us a disclaimer before they chat: “Let me warn you guys, this braddah is a ham, and I remember watching you Zyon Blaze that night at the Blaisdell and you had some fun on that stage. What was the most fun part for you?” Zyon answers: “For me, dancing on that stage and just showing the world what you learned and what you can do because that’s just awesome. Because you can show off what you learned and just sharing your Kumu’s vision with the world. That’s really important to do.” Zyon says he’ll do whatever it takes to make his Kumu Hula proud. “Whatever it takes is like, whenever he calls you up and says ‘Can we have practice today?’ You’re always going to have to say yes because in order to be good at something you have to commit to it all the way. You can’t just say you’re going to do it, but end up not doing it, so committing is really important. And practicing with all you’ve got because if you don’t practice hard, there’s not a really high percentage of you doing good or winning.” Very wise words coming from an 11-year-old. In addition to giving it all he’s got in hula, Zyon plays baseball, football, and practices jiu jitsu.
McKenna also sat down with Miss Keiki Hula: Kaimana Joe Kaitoku Friez. She asks her to reflect on what it was like to prepare for Miss Keiki Hula. Kaimana shares, “We would have practices almost every day.” An impressive amount of discipline for this 11-year-old young lady. For her hula 'auana, Kaiman danced ‘Lei ana 'o Kohala’. She tells McKenna, “It was about the puakenikeni and the family’s love for Kohala.” When asked what it means to her to be the 2019 Miss Keiki Hula, Kaimana shares, “It means a lot of things. It’s such a great thing that happened to me.” Although she’s not quite sure what she wants to do when she’s older, there’s a good possibility that in seven years Kaimana might go for the Miss Aloha Hula title.
For more information: https://halauhiiaka.webs.com/
