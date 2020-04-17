LIVE: Public school campuses will remain closed for remainder of school year, state announces

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public school campuses will remain closed through the remainder of the school year, schools superintendent Christine Kishimoto announced Friday.
The superintendent also announced that summer school would also be offered only online.
“Our buildings are closed, but our education continues,” she said, in a news conference.
WATCH LIVE:
The last day for students in the 2019-20 academic calendar is May 28.
Students haven’t been in class since spring break, and distance learning programs started April 6.
The state Education Department had hoped to reopen school campuses by April 30, but social distancing guidelines amid the pandemic continue to make that impossible.
Since schools have been closed, Hawaii’s public school students have been given ungraded assignments for remote learning, either through online systems or with paper packets.
But it’s not clear how many students have been reached.
Kishimoto said it’s up to principals and teachers to ensure students are connected to distance learning, and added that’s being done in a variety of ways.
The Board of Education has waived graduation requirements for high school seniors, allowing students on track to graduate to get their diplomas on time.
And earlier this week, Kishimoto announced that traditional high school graduations wouldn’t be happening this year and instead schools would look for other ways to honor grads.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.