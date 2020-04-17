Light winds for most of the week, trades return by Thursday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Warm days are settling in! Today was one of those days you definitely needed the sunscreen, especially if you were exercising outside or if you were watching the kids in the backyard. Sunny skies with some clouds this afternoon. Stable conditions and slow winds 5-10 mph will give us pleasant days statewide through the next several days. Tomorrow there will be winds from the south, for another warm afternoon that is setting up shop with these current conditions. There hasn't been a lot on the radar, just a few sprinkles over some of the typical mauka spots after daytime heating. With a drier air mass, this will mean sunshine with some interior and mauka showers for the next couple of days with trade winds returning slowly on Thursday into the weekend.