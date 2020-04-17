Light winds for most of the week, trades return by Thursday

Hawaiian Islands (Hawaii News Now) - Warm days are settling in! Today was one of those days you definitely needed the sunscreen, especially if you were exercising outside or if you were watching the kids in the backyard. Sunny skies with some clouds this afternoon. Stable conditions and slow winds 5-10 mph will give us pleasant days statewide through the next several days. Tomorrow there will be winds from the south, for another warm afternoon that is setting up shop with these current conditions. There hasn't been a lot on the radar, just a few sprinkles over some of the typical mauka spots after daytime heating. With a drier air mass, this will mean sunshine with some interior and mauka showers for the next couple of days with trade winds returning slowly on Thursday into the weekend.
Let’s talk surf: Surf will remain up along north and west facing shores through the week as a series of northwest swells move through. Heights may reach advisory levels once again Tuesday night through Wednesday, then again late Thursday through Friday as the next two swells build down the island chain. Surf along south facing shores will trend up, potentially to advisory level by Tuesday as a south swell fills in. Surf will remain small along east facing shores with a slight uptick expected later in the week. So... south shores will also get some energy with possibly advisory size surf tomorrow.
And check out our kidcasters from our Let’s Learn Together digital series.
Sending lots of aloha your way! Be safe and keep positive!
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.