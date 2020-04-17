Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

HONOLULU (AP) — Face masks made with the same colorful prints used for aloha shirts are the latest fashion trend in Hawaii as islanders try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The shirts are called Hawaiian shirts elsewhere in the United States and are known around the world as a symbol of the islands. Disposable surgical masks are in short supply and reserved for health care workers so those who know how to sew are digging fabric scraps out of their closets to make their own. Local designers are offering some for sale online, but are struggling to keep up with demand.