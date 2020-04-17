Latest Hawaii news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. HAST

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
1/3 of Hawaii's labor force files unemployment claims
HONOLULU (AP) — The latest data shows more than one-third of Hawaii’s labor force has filed unemployment claims in the last six weeks. The surge comes as the state effectively shut down large sectors of the economy to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Department of Labor and Industrial Relations says more than 240,000 claims have been filed since March 1. Sheraton Waikiki housekeeper Judith Ramirez and her husband say they're uncertain when they’ll be able to start working again. Ramirez says she's most concerned about being able to pay her mortgage and keep her health insurance.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Navy IDs Arkansas sailor as 1st active-duty COVID-19 death
PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — The Navy has identified the member of the crew of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who died of the coronavirus as an Arkansas man. In a statement issued Thursday, the Navy said 41-year-old Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr. of Fort Smith, Arkansas, died on April 13 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Guam of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. He died 11 days after his captain was fired for pressing the Navy greater action to safeguard his crew from the virus. Thacker was the first active-duty military member to die of COVID-19.
MONK SEAL VIDEO
Hawaii visitor pays fines, apologizes for slapping monk seal
HONOLULU (AP) — The attorney for a man who slapped a Hawaiian monk seal while visiting Oahu has issued an apology on behalf of his client, who has paid fines issued by federal and state agencies. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported an attorney in North Carolina says the man paid the fines following an investigation of a video shared on social media. The video shows a man approaching a monk seal from behind and slapping its hindquarters, which is a violation of the Endangered Species Act. The attorney did not disclose the amount paid and says he advised his client to remain anonymous.
MEADOW GOLD-SALE
Dairy to close Honolulu operation in deal with new buyer
HONOLULU (AP) — An anticipated sale of Hawaii’s largest milk processor has fallen through and the company expects to close its Honolulu operation, despite a tentative deal with another buyer. Meadow Gold's parent company Dean Foods Co. announced plans to shutter its main dairy processing and distribution operation on Oahu on April 30, which will affect 216 employees. Dean Foods says a new buyer has agreed to purchase and continue operating a Meadow Gold processing facility on Hawaii island and distribution facilities on Maui and Kauai. The company did not immediately disclose the buyer or the terms of the proposed agreement.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALOHA PRINT MASKS
Hawaii embraces aloha print masks while fighting coronavirus
HONOLULU (AP) — Face masks made with the same colorful prints used for aloha shirts are the latest fashion trend in Hawaii as islanders try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The shirts are called Hawaiian shirts elsewhere in the United States and are known around the world as a symbol of the islands. Disposable surgical masks are in short supply and reserved for health care workers so those who know how to sew are digging fabric scraps out of their closets to make their own. Local designers are offering some for sale online, but are struggling to keep up with demand.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Hawaii unions push back at governor's salary cut proposal
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii state worker unions are pushing back at what they say is a proposal from Gov. David Ige to cut employee pay by 20% amid falling tax revenue. State tax revenue has fallen sharply as tourism and other sectors of the economy have shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. The governor says he's having discussions with unions and lawmakers about potential cuts but no decision has been made. He said the tax shortfalls meant the state needed to cut $1.5 billion from the state budget over the next 15 months. The state House speaker and Senate president say they oppose 20% cuts.