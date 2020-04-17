HPU dropping SAT and ACT requirement in response to coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University is joining an increasing number of colleges easing admissions requirements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, the university announced that it will drop the requirement that applicants submit standardized test scores, like the SAT and ACT.
This will apply for the upcoming fall 2020 semester.
School officials said they're trying to be more accessible and fair to students who may be facing obstacles to preparing adequately for the tests.
"We do want to be fairer to good students who might not have access to test preparation or testing itself because of the many temporary changes they are living with these days," said Greg Grauman, vice president for enrollment management, in a statement.
Grauman added that this will be part of a three-year pilot program — as the university was already developing plans to drop the requirement even before the virus outbreak.
Students can still submit their test scores, but it won't be required. The university will still look over other criteria such as grades, letters of recommendations and personal statements.
HPU already does not require standardized testing for international students.
