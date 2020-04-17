2 from homeless shelter on Maui in quarantine; 1 tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials have placed two men from the Ka Hale A Ke Ola homeless shelter on Maui in quarantine after they were tested for COVID-19.
The shelter’s executive director said at least one of those men tested positive after being exposed while as a patient at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Both have been in isolation since being tested.
Officials said nine staff members had contact with those two individuals and were also placed in isolation. However, they were all wearing personal protective equipment during their encounters with the men.
The shelter currently houses about 200 individuals.
A professional cleaning service is working to decontaminate the areas where the individuals were staying.
