Home ‘COVID cuts’ becoming the norm as salons, barbers remain closed

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than three weeks since hair salons and barber shops were last open before the current stay-at-home order was issued to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
So how are people getting their hair cut or colored?
There’s been lots of improvisation. One of them is a simple home buzz cut, which a lot of people are calling “The COVID Cut.”
KINE radio morning show co-host Shannon Scott is sporting the super-short 'do. His daughter borrowed a hair trimmer from his father to do it.
"My youngest daughter was like, “Just shave it Dad! I’ll shave it for you!',” said Scott. “So I said ok. So yea, we got the COVID Cut.”
He’s not the only one. If you’re looking for hair clippers at the store, they’re getting almost as hard to find as toilet paper.
Chris Jose doesn’t cut hair professionally. But she was giving her brother a trim at her home.
“My sister-in-law asked me if my garage salon was open, so I said yeah, sure,” said Jose.
Jose is a stylist and makeup artist for commercials and photo shoots, which aren’t happening under the shutdown.
“Everything’s on hold because I freelance,” said Jose. “So basically all my jobs got postponed or canceled until further notice."
Jose has only cut her kids’ hair, and occasionally her mom’s. So it’s been slow going just to give her brother a trim.
For a lot of women, the issue is color. A quick look at the stores shows that some hair colors are now out of stock as people get rid of the gray at home.
“Some women color their hair every two weeks, some women color their hair every four weeks, so I can see how that’s becoming a hoarding experience,” said hair stylist Joslyn Basilio.
She’s cut and styled hair for Miss Hawaii contestants and has been in the business for more than a decade. She can also tell people are more than ready to get their hair done again.
“I have a lot of my clients that are FaceTiming me and I’m like walking them through the whole situation, but it doesn’t even look the same because hair cutrting is an art," said Basilio. “You really have to know what you’re doing.”
While there’s more amateur home haircuts and coloring happening, Basilio said she can tell that people want professional styling.
“The biggest question I always get -- I mean I get that at least twice a day is ‘are you doing outside calls?’ And I have to say no because I’m abiding by the law.”
And is Shannon Scott going to keep the close-cropped look after the stay-at-home order is lifted?
“Probably not," he said, laughing. “My wife and my older daughter don’t like it. Only my younger daughter, so we’ll see how it goes. We’ll see how it goes. Hopefully it grows back!”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.