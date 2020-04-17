On the frontlines: new Iwilei center offers temporary home for homeless who may have coronavirus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public health officials are especially concerned about the possibility of infections in crowded homeless camps so a new center in Iwilei is stepping up to offer a safe place for homeless people who've been discharged from the ER or are too sick to go back on the streets. Hawaii News Now got an inside look.
Medical professionals wear medical suits of armor to protect against an unseen and fast moving threat, COVID-19. They are the first responders of health care for the homelessness.
“These people are most dedicated to serving our most vulnerable in our community,” said Dr. Christina Wang, Medical Director of Temporary Quarantine and Isolation Center in Iwilei.
They treat homeless individuals who who may be sick with coronavirus.
"These folks are often forgotten about and they often receive a lot of judgment and shame," she said.
The Temporary Quarantine and Isolation Center is a partnership between the state, the City and County of Honolulu, and several community organizations including IHS, HHHRC, H4 and Local5.
The center screens everyone who comes inside and has served 20 houseless individuals who were waiting for COVID-19 test results. Patients, like Frank, who is staying in one of these apartment rooms in isolation while he waits for his result. Under medical supervision, a Hawaii News Now crew stayed outside while speaking with him.
"I had a fever. I had 102 so they took me into the clinic," said Frank who had a deep cough.
Frank told us he wasn't worried for now.
“So far, it looks good,” he said.
Dr. Wang says chronic disease, mental health issues and substance abuse compound the challenge.
"It can be a very complicated scenario to present to them about this infectious disease outbreak," she said.
“They are putting their lives on the line every day and it will never be forgotten,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green who toured the facility.
Hours later, Frank learned his test was negative and center leaders say so far, none of the patients have tested positive.
