Diminishing winds, building surf start the weekend

Rather quiet weather conditions will continue into the weekend and much of the coming week, with trade winds diminishing over the next day or two. Winds will remain light from Sunday through the middle of next week. There could be a few cloud buildups for interior areas, but don’t expect much in the way of rainfall for the next several days.
At the beach, a new west-northwest swell is expected to arrive Saturday with surf reaching advisory levels. This swell is coming a bit more from the west, so Niihau and Kauai may block most of the wave energy for the north shores of the rest of the island chain. Another northwest swell is expected to bring more advisory-level surf around Wednesday, with one more swell possible Thursday night. East shores will be declining as the trades slow down.
