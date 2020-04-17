Despite small business getting loans for payroll, others are left without

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s banks say they’ve secure more than $2 billion in loans for some 11,400 companies under the paycheck protection program.
But some, including the Hawaii Flower Lei Company, did not get approved before the program ran out of funding.
That’s even tho the owner, Emily Steele, said she was early to apply.
Her lei business is suffering like many others, especially in light of the announcement that there would be no traditional high school graduations this year due to social distancing mandates.
Steele was forced to layoff her company’s 15 workers. They’re now waiting for unemployement checks.
“Honestly, I guess I’m naive but I was devastated. I was one of the first people to apply. I have been with this bank for 20 years. I lost it yesterday. I gotta admit, I cried a lot of tears and not just for me, for the whole crew,” Steele said.
She says its not clear what standards were used to distribute the funds. She hopes congress will pass a second round of stimulus funding.
The loans, announced by the Hawaii Banker’s Association, is projected to help support payrolls for an estimated 170,000 jobs statewide.
HBA member banks processed $330-400 million in Economic Impact payments to thousands of workers in the last week alone.
In the meantime, Steele is trying to get the word out to customers that her business is still open and available to ship lei to families and graduates who may be celebrating privately.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.