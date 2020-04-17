Volunteers deliver meals to kupuna unable to leave the house

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kupuna on Oahu who have been cut off from their normal food supply services received a helping hand Friday.
The organization “Hawaii Help is on the Way” delivered meals directly to seniors who previously received meals at the Kupuna Makamae Senior Center.
Like many other resource centers for seniors, they were forced to close when the pandemic began and social distancing was mandated. But the need for food among senior citizens remained high.
“I see a lot of families who are in a great need and have so much appreciation for what we do — it’s such a small thing,” delivery driver Verna Wong said.
“Sometimes, it’s just relief. One person last time, just had surgery and they couldn’t go out and get food, so it was a sense of relief almost that someone cared about them.”
On Oahu alone, there are about 200 volunteers who are working for the organization to make daily deliveries possible to senior citizens.
Aloha Harvest is helping keep the supply up as they make a delivery of food to Hawaii Help is on the Way every Friday.
For more information on the organization, to request a delivery or to volunteer, click here.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.